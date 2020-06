ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA has released renewable identification number (RIN) generation data for May, reporting that nearly 1.26 billion RINs were generated under the Renewable Fuel Standard during the month, down from 1.72 billion generated during the same month of 2019. RIN generation was up slightly from April, however, when only 1.05 billion RINs were generated as falling fuel demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic caused many biofuel producers to idle or slow production.

More than 37.61 million D3 cellulosic biofuel RINs were generated in May, up from 30.98 million generated during the same month of last year. That volume includes 28.18 million generated for compressed renewable natural gas (RNG) by domestic producers, 6.26 million generated for liquefied RNG by domestic producers, 1.93 million generated for liquefied RNG by importers, 978,254 generated for compressed RNG by importers, and 266,282 generated for cellulosic ethanol by domestic producers.

Total D3 RIN generation for the first five months of the year reached more than 150.7 million, including 114.72 million generated for compressed RNG by domestic producers, 23.6 million generated for liquefied RNG by domestic producers, 7.97 million generated for liquefied RNG by importers, 3.43 million generated for compressed RNG by importers, and 988,600 generated for cellulosic ethanol by domestic producers.

No D7 renewable diesel RINs were generated in May, compared to 132,150 generated during the same month of 2019. EPA data also shows no D7 RINs have been generated so far this year.

Nearly 10.5 million D5 advanced biofuel RINs were generated in May, all by domestic producers, down from 12.6 million generated in May 2019. That volume includes 5.12 million generated for nonester renewable diesel, 2.76 million generated for naphtha, 1.97 million generated for ethanol, 413,824 generated for LPG, 231,881 generated for renewable fuel oil, and 7,740 generated for compressed RNG.

Total D5 RIN generation for the first five months of 2020 reached 100.29 million, including 44.32 million generated for ethanol by importers, 28.96 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 14.53 million generated for naphtha by domestic producers, 9.66 million generated for ethanol by domestic producers, 1.7 million generated for renewable heating oil by domestic producers, 1.11 million generated for LPG by domestic producers, and 15,984 generated for compressed RNG by domestic producers.

Nearly 839.88 million D6 renewable fuel RINs were generated in May, down from 1.29 billion generated during the same month of last year. That volume includes 834.17 million generated for ethanol by domestic producers and 8.71 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities.

Total D6 RIN generation for the first five months of the year reached 5.04 billion, including 4.95 billion generated for ethanol by domestic producers, 82.35 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities, and 3.5 million generated for ethanol by importers.

Approximately 369.49 million D4 biomass-based diesel RINs were generated in May, down slightly from 382.94 million generated in May 2019. That volume includes 214.7 million generated for biodiesel by domestic producers, 71.68 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 55.14 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities, and 27.97 million generated for biodiesel by importers.

Total D4 RIN generation for the first five months of 2020 reached 1.71 billion, including 1.03 billion generated for biodiesel by domestic producers, 323.9 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 234.1 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities, 121.67 million generated for biodiesel by importers, and 606,968 generated for renewable jet fuel by domestic producers.