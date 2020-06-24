ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Ethanol production was up more than 6 percent the week ending June 19, while ethanol stocks fell by nearly 2 percent, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on June 24.

U.S> ethanol production increased to an average of 893,000 barrels per day the week ending June 19, up from 841,000 barrels per day the previous week. The week ending June 19 marks the eight consecutive week of growth following sharp declines that began in late March and persisted through April due the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Production was down 179,000 barrels per day when compared to the same week of 2019 and down 186,000 barrels per day when compared to the final week of February, before COVID-19 began to impact U.S. fuel markets.

Weekly ethanol ending stocks fell to 21.034 million barrels the week ending June 19, down from 21.346 million barrels the previous week. The week ending June 19 marks the ninth consecutive week of falling ethanol stocks following a record high of 27.689 million barrels set the week ending April 17. Weekly ethanol stocks were down 533,000 barrels when compared to the same week of last year.