ADVERTISEMENT

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has announced ethanol production was down significantly during the final half of May, while ethanol sales were down nearly 30 percent when compared to the same period of 2019.

Mills in the south-central region of Brazil processed 42.21 million tons of sugarcane during the second half of May, down 4.74 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Since the beginning of the current harvest, which began April 1, mills in the region have processed 144.82 million tons of sugarcane, up from 128.97 million tons processed during the same period of 2019.

Ethanol production for the two-week period totaled 1.81 billion liters (478.15 million gallons), down from 2.17 billion liters during the second half of May 2019. Production included 1.26 billion liters of hydrous ethanol and 550.94 million liters of anhydrous ethanol.

According to UNICA, 57.37 million liters of ethanol produced during the second half of May was made from corn.

So far this season, ethanol production is at 6.2 billion liters, down slightly from 6.22 billion liters reported for the same period of the previous harvest.

Corn ethanol production from April 1 through the end of May has reached 350.76 million liters, up 72.64 percent when compared to the same period of last year.

Mills in the south-central region of Brazil sold 2.04 billion liters of ethanol in May, down 29.43 percent when compared to the same period of 2019. Hydrous ethanol sold domestically accounted for 1.45 billion liters of that volume, down 30.36 percent. Domestic anhydrous sales were at 588.45 million liters, down 27.05 percent.

Since the beginning of the current harvest, mills in the region have sold 3.97 billion liters of ethanol, down 28.27 percent. Of that total, 3.75 billion liters were sold domestically, and 218.07 million liters were destined for export.