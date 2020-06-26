ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report for June, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol production fell to 245 million bushels in April, down significantly from both the previous month and April 2019.

Total corn consumed for alcohol and other uses was 299 million bushels in April, down 36 percent when compared to March and down 39 percent when compared to April 2019. April usage included 87.3 percent for alcohol and 12.7 percent for other purposes.

Corn consumed for fuel alcohol fell to 245 million bushels, down 40 percent when compared to the previous month and down 44 percent when compared to April 2019. Corn consume din April for dry milling fuel and wet milling fuel production was 87.3 percent and 12.7 percent, respectively.

Sorghum consumed for fuel alcohol was also down significantly, falling to 2.716 million hundredweight (cwt) (152,096 tons), down from 4.64 million cwt in March and 4.418 million cwt in April of the previous year.

At dry mills, condensed distillers solubles production fell to 78,629 tons, down from 99,381 tons the previous month and 127,703 tons in April 2019. Corn oil production was at 89,132 tons, down from 147,715 tons in March and 150,114 tons in April of the previous year. Distillers dried grains production fell to 173,465 tons, down from 317,411 tons in March and 376,775 tons in April 2019. Distillers dried grains with solubles production was at 1.01 tons, down from 1.65 million tons the previous month and 1.86 million tons in April of the previous year. Distillers wet grains production fell to 662,475 tons, down from 1.22 million tons in March and 1.35 million tons in April 2019. Modified distillers wet grains production was at 274,285 tons, down from 475,109 tons the previous month and 364,589 tons in April of the previous year.

At wet mills, corn germ meal production fell to 51,939 tons, down from 69,960 tons in March and 69,703 tons in April 2019. Corn gluten feed production was at 231,145 tons, down from 291,861 tons in March and 296,681 tons in April of the previous year. Corn gluten meal production was at 76,897 tons, down from 92,269 tons the previous month and 91,364 tons in the same month of 2019. Wet corn gluten feed production fell to 188,258 tons, down from 245,209 tons in March and 253,959 tons in April 2019.

At dry and wet mills, carbon dioxide captured fell to 162,926 tons, down from 218,593 tons in March and 223,667 tons in April 2019.