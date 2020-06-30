By Renewable Fuels Association | June 30, 2020

Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, an ethanol plant in Council Bluffs, Iowa, has donated 1,000 bottles of its proprietary SIREtizer hand sanitizer to the Renewable Fuels Association, for free distribution at upcoming events—among which is the famous Sturgis motorcycle rally this summer in South Dakota, where RFA has had a presence for more than a decade.

“Like so many others in our industry, SIRE was able to step-up and help during this pandemic,” said SIRE CEO Mike Jerke. “We are pleased to be part of RFA’s educational efforts and demonstrate that ethanol is not only cleaning our air but is also vital in fighting this pandemic.”

“SIREtizer is more than just a label, it has become a source of trust for the community, especially in the fight against COVID-19,” said Justin Schultz, SIRE’s Regulatory Manager. “Our team at SIRE is happy to support the RFA and we hope our product will continue to put minds at ease.”

In addition to Sturgis, RFA plans for the travel-size bottles—sporting RFA’s popular “Ethanol: Fueled with Pride” shield—to be available at upcoming Crappie Masters tournaments, special events where the Kenny Hauk-RFA Flex Fuel E85 Jeep Wrangler is displayed, and races involving the RFA Sponsored Tidd Racing E85 Can-Am. Also, on Capitol Hill, bottles will be distributed to offices of Iowa’s federal elected officials.

“We’re very grateful to Mike, Justin and the rest of the team at SIRE for this donation,” said Robert White, RFA Vice President for Industry Relations. “We want to ensure that people stay safe and healthy this summer, while enjoying the great outdoors, and we also hope this can help educate the public about one of the many unsung benefits of ethanol: It’s not just a great low-carbon fuel for our environment, it can help save lives. The CDC acknowledges that alcohol-based hand rubs like this one from SIRE are preferable to soap and water in fighting the COVID-19 virus.”

SIRE is one of many RFA member plants that have stepped up and started or increased produced of ethyl alcohol for sanitizers since the COVID-19 outbreak. Click here for more stories about what RFA members are doing to help their communities during the pandemic.