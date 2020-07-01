ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. ethanol production was up approximately 1 percent the week ending June 26, while weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell by more than 4 percent, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on July 1.

U.S. ethanol production increased to an average of 900,000 barrels per day the week ending June 26, up from an average of 893,000 barrels per day the previous week. The week ending June 29 marks the ninth consecutive week of growth following sharp declines that began in late March and persisted through April due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Production was down 181,000 barrels per day when compared to the same week of last year, and down 179,000 barrels per day when compared to the final week of February, before U.S. fuel markets were impacted by COVID-19.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 20.164 million barrels the week ending June 26, down from 21.034 million barrels the previous week. The week ending June 26 marks the tenth consecutive week of falling ethanol stocks following a record high of 27.689 million barrels set the week ending April 17. Weekly ethanol stocks were down 2.68 million barrels when compared to the same week of last year.