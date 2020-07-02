By Harvestone Group | July 02, 2020

Harvestone Group is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its marketing, logistics, and trading platform with the addition of exclusive marketing agreements for four more ethanol plants. These facilities are owned by Glacial Lakes Energy of South Dakota and represent over 360 million gallons of annualized production capacity. This addition adds a meaningful increase to Harvestone's marketing volume and broadens the strategic footprint which now markets over 850 million gallons of ethanol production in only its second year of commercial operations. The plants transitioned to Harvestone's platform on July 1.

"We believe the alignment of ethanol marketing and logistics with trading creates value for producers and shareholders. The experienced Harvestone team is well positioned to deliver," said Brad Schultz of Glacial Lakes Energy.

"Harvestone's team and shareholders are excited for the volumes to begin flowing through the platform. These gallons are accretive to our existing domestic and export footprint. Since inception, we have been expanding across the United States and Canada, and these strategic facilities give us an opening to the rest of the global markets," said Kevin Stewart of Harvestone.

Harvestone's unique business model, long-term ethanol production partnerships and access to capital in conjunction with this accomplishment continues the momentum for growth in future biofuel plant transitions as well as supply chain expansion.