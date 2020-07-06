ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 67.53 million gallons of ethanol and 601,029 tons of distillers grains in May, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on July 2. Exports of both products were down significantly.

The 68.5 million gallons of ethanol exported in May was down from the 98.79 million gallons exported in May 2019 and the 99.38 million gallons exported in April 2020.

The U.S. exported ethanol to approximately 45 countries in May. India was the top destination, at 14.9 million gallons, followed by Canada at 14.47 million gallons and Mexico at 9.04 million gallons. While Brazil is typically the top destination for U.S. ethanol exports, only 1.7 million gallons of ethanol was exported to the country in May.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports fell to $132.8 million in May, down from $165.66 million in the same month of the previous year and down from $175.97 million the previous month.

The U.S. exported a total of 652.23 million gallons of ethanol during the first five months of this year at a value of $1.13 billion, compared to 641.68 million at a value of $1 billion during the same period of 2019.

The 601,029 tons of distillers grains exported in May was down from 1 million tons in May 2019 and 765,635 tons in April 2020.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to approximately three dozen countries in May. Mexico was the top destination with 119,699 tons, followed by Vietnam with 68,380 tons and Indonesia with 63,083 tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports fell to $135 million in May, down from $204.73 million during the same month of 2019 and down from $163.32 million in April.

The U.S. exported a total of 4.1 million tons of distillers grains during the first five months of the year at a value of $870.81 million, compared to 4.4 million tons at a value of $924.75 million during the same period of last year.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.