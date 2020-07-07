By Renewable Fuels Association | July 07, 2020

The Renewable Fuels Association on July 6 welcomed Grain Densification International as its newest Associate Member. Based in Granite City, Illinois, GDI produces 100 percent all-natural calf pellets, range cubes, creep feed and lick tubs using distillers grains, a high-protein feedstock made from corn as a co-product of ethanol production. GDI’s products contain no binders or fillers.

“GDI is excited to join the Renewable Fuels Association and utilize its impressive network to further establish our company within the renewable fuels industry,” said Chris Dorr, owner of GDI. “We look forward to looking at new opportunities for collaboration and using this membership to learn more about the industry we purchase our feedstock from.”

“We’re happy to welcome GDI to RFA membership,” said Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “GDI’s innovative use of ethanol co-products is a story that needs to be told. The company’s unique feed products demonstrate the versatility and value of distillers grains and other animal feed co-products from the ethanol process. GDI brings a wealth of knowledge and insight to the table, and we look forward to their participation in the RFA.”

