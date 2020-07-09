ADVERTISEMENT

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has announced that ethanol sales by mills in the south-central region of the country were down during the first half of June. Corn ethanol production, however, continued to grow.

According to UNICA, mills in the region processed 41.74 million tons of sugarcane during the first half of June, down 1.91 percent when compared to the same period of last year.

Since the beginning of the current harvest season, which began April 1, mills in the south-central region have processed 186.57 million tons of sugarcane, up 8.77 percent when compared to the same period of 2019.

Approximately 47.11 percent of sugarcane processed during the first half of June went to sugar production, up from 35.69 percent during the same period of last year.

Ethanol production for the two-week period reached 1.83 billion liters (483.43 million gallons), including 565.57 million liters of anhydrous ethanol and 1.27 billion liters of hydrous ethanol. According to UNICA, 66.53 million liters of ethanol produced during the period was made from corn.

Ethanol production from the beginning of the current harvest season through mid-June reached 8.04 billion liters, including 5.81 billion liters of hydrous ethanol and 2.23 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol. Corn ethanol production reached 417.3 million liters.

Ethanol sales for the first half of June reached 1.18 billion liters, down 10.5 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Of that total, 1.05 billion liters was sold domestically and 121.99 million liters were destined for export.

Domestically, sales of hydrous ethanol reached 735.79 million liters during the first half of June, down 19.61 percent when compared to last year. Sales of anhydrous ethanol fell to 317.71 million liters, down 10.74 percent.

Ethanol sales since the beginning of the current harvest season fell to 5.15 billion liters, down 24.83 percent. Of that volume, 4.8 billion liters were sold domestically and 349.88 million liters were destined for export.