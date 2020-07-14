By Renewable Fuels Association | July 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The Renewable Fuels Association is hosting a free webinar for all interested parties on Thursday to provide details of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program (HBIIP). This webinar is in conjunction with the Georgia Association of Convenience Stores, and takes place at 10 a.m. EDT Thursday, July 16. Click here to register.

HBIIP is a $100 million retailer grant program designed to expand the availability and sale of higher blends of ethanol like E15 and E85/Flex Fuel, as well as other renewable fuel blends. To expand ethanol fuel infrastructure, approximately $86 million will be made available to transportation fueling facilities including fueling stations, convenience stores, hypermarket fueling stations, fleet facilities, and similar entities. Awards to successful applicants will be in the form of cost-share grants for up to 50 percent of total eligible project costs, but not to exceed $5 million per applicant. Details are available here. Importantly, applications must be submitted, online only, by 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13.

In recent weeks, RFA held a series of seminars for potential applicants for the program, with the support of the National Corn Growers Association, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and others. Links to the webinar slides and a recording of one of the sessions are at the RFA BHIIP information page. Additionally, staff are available to help retailers with the process. Applicants are invited to contact RFA’s Cassie Mullen via email or by calling (832) 415-7882.

Among the important tools available from RFA to interested retailers are: 1) application assistance from grant-writing experts; 2) equipment compatibility analyses and site surveys; and 3) assistance related to pursuing additional funding opportunities for equipment upgrades.