U.S. ethanol production was up nearly 2 percent for the week ending July 10, while weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol were down slightly, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on July 15.

U.S. ethanol production averaged 931,000 barrels per day the week ending July 10, up from 914,000 barrels per day the previous week. The week ending July 10 marks the eleventh consecutive week of growth following sharp declines that began in late March and persisted through April due to falling fuel demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Production was down 135,000 barrels per day when compared to the same week of last year, and down 148,000 barrels per day when compared to the final week of February, before COVID-19 began to impact U.S. fuel markets.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 20.608 million barrels the week ending July 10, down from 20.62 million barrels the previous week. Stocks of fuel ethanol have fallen significantly over the past two months after reaching a record high of 27.689 million barrels the week ending April 17. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol ending stocks were down 2.757 million barrels.