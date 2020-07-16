By Renewable Fuels Association | July 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Local safety personnel, emergency responders and all others are invited to a July 25 ethanol safety seminar in Amelia, Virginia, about 40 miles southwest of Richmond. The event is being held by the Renewable Fuels Association, TRANSCAER and the Federal Railroad Administration.

Seminar attendees will receive in-depth information on proper training techniques that emergency responders and hazmat personnel need to effectively respond to an ethanol-related emergency. Certificates of Completion will be handed out to all attendees at the end of the seminar, which takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with lunch provided.

The free seminar will be held at the Amelia County Volunteer Fire Department offices at 8950 Otterburn Road, in Amelia. It is open the public and ideally suited for fire departments, hazmat teams, safety personnel and safety managers. Click here to register.