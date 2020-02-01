By BBI International | July 16, 2020

BBI International has announced this week that the 2020 International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, the ethanol industry's largest conference, has been moved and will be virtual, due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The event will now take place Sept. 15-17, 2020 and will be a live online event only. The virtual FEW will include a general session, a live virtual expo hall, all the listed track sessions, pre-conference events, the co-located Biodiesel Production Technology Summit and the ACE Annual Conference. Attendees will be able to access all presentations, networking events, the virtual expo hall and chat rooms.

“It’s been somewhat of a rollercoaster this year and we recognized turning the FEW into a virtual event would be the safest and most cost-effective option for our attendees, and it would also eliminate any hovering uncertainty,” said Joe Bryan, CEO of BBI International. “The event will still contain a massive amount of content, networking opportunities and multiple ways to promote products and services, all from the safety of your office or home.”

“We needed to listen to our customers and let the data drive our decisions, so we surveyed producers, attendees, exhibitors, sponsors and speakers and the response was overwhelming,” Bryan added. “In all segments of our audience, turning the FEW into the virtual event was the most popular option this year.”

As announced earlier in the year, the FEW will still be offering four tracks of comprehensive content designed for ethanol production. New this year the program team is including a co-located event titled, “Biodiesel Production and Technology Summit.” Produced by Biodiesel Magazine, the co-located event is a new forum intended for biodiesel and renewable diesel producers to learn about cutting-edge process technologies, new techniques and equipment to optimize existing production, and efficiencies to save money while increasing throughput and fuel quality.

The agenda can be found here: www.FuelEthanolWorkshop.com

More details regarding the virtual platform, registration, exhibits and sponsorships will be announced in the coming weeks.