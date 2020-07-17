ADVERTISEMENT

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, recently released data showing overall ethanol sales were down during the second half of June. Ethanol exports, however, were up more than 44 percent.

According to UNICA, mills in the south-central region of Brazil processed 42.93 million metric tons of sugarcane during the second half of June, down 7.73 percent when compared to the same period of last year.

Since the beginning of the current harvest, which began April 1, mills in the region have processed 229.4 million tons of sugarcane, up approximately 5.2 percent when compared to the same period of last year.

Ethanol production reached 1.96 billion liters (517.78 million gallons) during the second half of June, including 1.36 billion liters of hydrous ethanol and 596.3 million liters of anhydrous ethanol. Approximately 88.63 million liters of ethanol were manufactured from corn.

Since the beginning of the current harvest, mills in the region have produced 10 billion liters of ethanol, including 7.18 billion liters of hydrous ethanol and 2.82 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol. According to UNICA, 506.93 million liters were produced from corn feedstock.

Mills in the south-central region sold 2.4 billion liters of ethanol in June, down 11.43 percent when compared to the same period off last year. The drop, however, was less than what has been seen over the previous two months.

Of the total sold in June, 2.13 billion liters were sold domestically while 267.05 million liters were destined for export. UNICA said when compared to June 2019, export volume were up 44.31 percent.

Ethanol sales since the beginning of the current harvest season reached 6.37 billion liters, down 22.71 percent. Of that total, 5.88 billion liters were sold domestically, down 25.26 percent. Export sales were at 493.33 million liters, up 32.47 percent.