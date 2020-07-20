By Green Plains Inc. | July 20, 2020

Green Plains Inc. on July 16 announced its subsidiary, Green Plains Wood River LLC, has installed a separate 25 million gallon facility engineered and constructed by ICM Inc. to produce FCC Grade alcohol for domestic and export markets and expects to upgrade the production process to produce USP Grade alcohol over the next four to six months.

“Leveraging our operational expertise from our decades of experience at Green Plains York, we were able to quickly enhance our production capabilities at Wood River, further demonstrating our continued commitment to help meet the increased customer demand for high purity alcohol, a key ingredient in sanitizers and disinfectants,” said Todd Becker, president and CEO. “This facility was a fully constructed system to mimic our quality at York and allows us to provide our customers with additional high-quality alcohol, distilled specifically for consumer and industrial markets.”

When complete, the upgrade to USP at Wood River will bring Green Plains’ total USP production capacity to approximately 75 million gallons per year. FCC grade alcohol meeting FDA specifications is available immediately.

“The transformation of Wood River to a modern biorefinery continues, as this new facility combined with the significant drop in operating costs per gallon from our Project 24 initiative squarely puts this location as one of the best in class ethanol plants in the industry today,” added Becker. “This project was not just a small change to meet minimum quality standards as others have done, but was designed and constructed to ensure our product has longevity in customer supply chains and consumer products.”