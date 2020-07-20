By Renewable Fuels Association | July 20, 2020

Renewable Fuels Association General Counsel Ed Hubbard has been appointed to the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service’s Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee (ATAC) for Trade in Grains, Feed, Oilseeds and Planting Seeds, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced. Hubbard is the only appointee to any of the advisory committees who represents the renewable fuels industry.

The ATAC advises the Secretary of Agriculture and the United States Trade Representative on matters that are of concern to the United States and to its consumers, producers, processors, and traders of grains, feed, oilseeds and planting seeds in connection with the trade policy activities undertaken by the United States and provides advice and information regarding trade issues that affect both domestic and foreign production and trade concerning these products.

“RFA is proud to congratulate Ed on his appointment to this highly respected committee,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “Ed brings a wealth of knowledge and experience on global trade issues to the committee, along with excellent collaboration and problem-solving skills. We know Ed will make many valuable contributions to the committee, and he will certainly represent RFA’s members and the entire renewable fuels industry well.”

With RFA since 2011, Hubbard not only serves as general counsel but also leads the association's efforts in advancing its tax and international trade public policy agenda. A California native and member of that state's Bar, he previously served as legislative director and counsel in the office of Rep. Albert Wynn (D-MD) and as legislative correspondent for U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA). Hubbard holds a J.D. from Howard University in Washington, D.C. and a B.A. in political science from the University of California at Los Angeles.