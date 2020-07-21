By Nebraska Corn Board | July 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Cooperative Producers Inc. in Hildreth, Nebraska, is one of the latest fueling stations to offer higher blends of ethanol. At their location at 201 Nelson Street, motorists have the option to fill with E15 (a 15 percent ethanol blend), E30 (a 30 percent ethanol blend) or E85 (an 85 percent ethanol blend). E15 is approved by the U.S. EPA to be used in all vehicles 2001 and newer, while the higher blends can only be used in flex fuel vehicles. The blender pump was funded and installed in part by a grant project sponsored by the Nebraska Corn Board.

To celebrate the high octane, cleaner burning options, CPI hosted a grand opening promotion at the location on July 17. From 11:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m., motorists were able to enjoy steep discounts on higher blends of ethanol. E85 was be sold for 85 cents per gallon, while E15 and E30 was discounted 15 cents per gallon. Additionally, staff was on hand to help pump fuel, answer questions relating to Nebraska’s ethanol industry and serve complimentary hot dogs and soda.

Each year, NCB provides grant funds to fuel retailers wanting to upgrade to blender pumps. For more information on the program, contact NCB by emailing NCB.info@nebraska.gov