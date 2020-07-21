By Whitefox Technologies Ltd. | July 21, 2020

Whitefox Technologies, is pleased to announce Southwest Iowa Renewable Fuels has surpassed 250 days of operation of their Whitefox ICE membrane dehydration system at its plant in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The start‐up in September 2019 was Whitefox’s third in 2019, now Whitefox’s 8th installation in the U.S., and its second installation in Iowa. The first ICE installation in the leading ethanol producing state was at Pine Lake Corn Processors in Steamboat Rock.

SIRE CEO Mike Jerke stated “We’ve had a lot of highlights at SIRE in the past year, and the Whitefox project has been one of them. The combination of benefits improves our plant operations and efficiency, and helps SIRE provide more value to the community and our shareholders. SIRE is in our best position ever to move forward and efficiently meet the demand for ethanol driven by increased use of higher blends.” Jerke recently wrote in an op‐ed piece for the Des Moines Register: “ethanol’s best days remain ahead of us… our industry and workers will always go above and beyond.”

Gillian Harrison, CEO of Whitefox CEO, commented “working with SIRE was a very positive experience for our team. Their professional culture and high standards start at the top and extend throughout the whole organization. I felt that our respective teams complimented each other well, getting the best out of the project. They were an excellent project partner from the start. We share Mike’s positive view of the industry; ethanol is a home‐grown product that gives us cleaner air and Whitefox is committed to helping plants improve their profitability and reduce energy and emissions.”

The Whitefox ICE system treats existing recycle streams to free up distillation‐dehydration capacity, enabling SIRE and other producers to lower natural gas use by over 1,000 BTU/ gallon, cut carbon emissions, improve plant cooling, and increase potential production capacity by 20 percent or more depending on the system design. Whitefox ICE is integrated into existing corn ethanol production plants with minimal disruption and a small footprint.

Paul, Kamp, Whitefox vice president of business development, added “SIRE has always been a plant with a unique vision for innovation and a strategic location. Working closely together with the SIRE plant team on project execution was a great experience and results are top notch. Together we achieved the initial target objectives for reduced steam use and higher production capacity potential. Almost immediately after start‐up, their engineers and operators dialled‐in improvements and BTU reductions across distillation and dehydration.”