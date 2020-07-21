ADVERTISEMENT

Homeland Energy Solutions filed an 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 20 announcing plans to begin construction on a new USP grade industrial ethanol plant later this month. The company said a construction contract was signed with Nelson Baker Biotech last month. The new system is scheduled to begin production in December.

“We are targeting to utilize up to 50 percent of our nameplate fuel ethanol production capacity for feedstock to the new USP plant,” said James Broghammer, president and CEO of Homeland Energy solutions, in a statement.

Homeland Energy Solutions operates a 200 MMgy corn ethanol plant located in Lawler, Iowa. The plant originally began operations as a 100 MMgy facility in April 2019. The facility later expanded its production capacity and produced its 1 billionth gallon of ethanol in August 2016.

A newsletter published by Homeland Energy Solutions in June indicates that company was impacted by falling fuel demand caused by COVID-19, but was operating at approximately 95 percent in June. In the newsletter, Broghammer said Homeland has donated thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer to local towns, cities and non-profits to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic. A statement by Kevin Howes, plant manager and chief operating officer, included in the newsletter indicates the plant shipped its first 10 totes of ethanol for use in hand sanitizer on March 31 and had produced nearly 2 million gallons of ethanol for use in hand sanitizer as of June. Kowes also noted that Homeland has purchased another gas chromatograph machine to perform in-house testing for impurities rather than wait for third-party results.