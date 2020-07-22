ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. ethanol production was down approximately 2.5 percent the week ending July 17, while weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell by nearly 4 percent, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on July 22.

U.S. ethanol production averaged approximately 908,000 barrels per day the week ending July 17, down from 931,000 barrels per day the previous week. The week ending July 11 marks the first weekly decline in ethanol production since April and ends an 11-week streak of expanding ethanol production. Production was down 131,000 barrels per day when compared to the same week of 2019, and down 171,000 barrels per day when compared to final week of February, before COVID-19 began to impact U.S. fuel markets.

Weekly U.S. ethanol ending stocks fell to 19.801 million barrels the week ending July 17, down from 20.608 million barrels the previous week. Stocks of fuel ethanol has fallen significantly over the past few months after reaching a record high of 27.689 million barrels the week ending April 17. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol ending stocks were down 3.888 million barrels.