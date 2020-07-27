ADVERTISEMENT

Pacific Ethanol Inc., a leading producer and marketer of low-carbon renewable fuels and high-quality alcohol products in the United States, today announced that it is expanding its production capacity of USP grade high quality alcohol at its Pekin, Illinois, facility by 30 million gallons per year. The new capacity will be online in the fourth quarter of 2020, supplying the growing demand for the company’s USP grade high quality alcohol with existing and new customers.

“Our Pekin facilities have supplied the highest quality alcohol products for over 100 years, and our experience, consistent quality and superior service positions us well to meet the surging demand for USP alcohol used in sanitizers and disinfectants,” said Mike Kandris, Pacific Ethanol’s Co-CEO. “Through debottlenecking and other process improvements, we have already added 25 million gallons of annual capacity of high quality alcohol production, and with the completion of the new project, we will increase production capacity by another 30 million gallons per year. By the end of 2020, our Pekin site will have the capability to produce 140 million gallons of high quality alcohol per year, the majority of which meets or exceeds USP specifications.

“Our diversification strategy is paying dividends as is our success expanding our presence as a leading provider of high-quality alcohols.”