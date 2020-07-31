ADVERTISEMENT

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has released data showing ethanol production and sales were down a respective 2 percent and 14 percent during the first half of July despite a nearly 14 percent increase in the volume of sugarcane processed.

Mills in the region processed 46.54 million metric tons of sugarcane during the first half of July, up 13.52 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Since the beginning of the current harvest, which began April 1, approximately 275.95 million tons of sugarcane have been crushed, up 6.52 percent when compared to the same period of last year.

Ethanol production for the first half of July was at 2.12 billion liters (560.04 million gallons), including 1.45 billion liters of hydrous ethanol and 673.48 million liters of anhydrous ethanol. Approximately 99.44 million liters was produced from corn feedstock.

Since the beginning of the current harvest season, ethanol production has reached 12.12 billion liters, including 8.63 billion liters of hydrous ethanol and 3.49 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol. Total corn ethanol production since April 1 reached 606.37 million liters, up 19.04 percent when compared to the same period of 2019.

Ethanol sales for the first half of July reached 1.19 billion liters, down 14.17 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Of that total 1.11 billion liters were sold domestically and 80.99 million liters were destined for export.

Domestically, sales of hydrous ethanol reached 741.39 million liters during the first half of July, down 19.23 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Sales of anhydrous ethanol reached 369.25 million liters, up 2.28 percent.

The sale of ethanol for use in sanitizing products reached 600.98 million liters during the first half of July, up 50.86 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Approximately 422.04 million liters of ethanol have been sold for use in sanitizing products since the start of the harvest season, up 65.71 percent when compared to the same period of 2019.

Ethanol sales since April 1 have reached 7.56 billion liters, down 21.48 percent when compared to the same period of 2019. That volume includes 6.99 billion liters sold domestically and 572.97 million liters destined for export.