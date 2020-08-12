Industry news and business briefs from the August issue of Ethanol Producer Magazine.

August 12, 2020

EPA approves efficient producer pathway for Indiana plant

The U.S. EPA has approved an efficient producer pathway under the Renewable Fuel Standard for Poet Biorefining – Shelbyville, an 80 MMgy corn ethanol plant awaiting commissioning in Shelbyville, Indiana. Ethanol plants that have approved efficient producer pathways are able to generate RINs for production volumes above those grandfathered under current RFS regulations if they are able to meet a 20 percent greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction threshold when compared to the program’s gasoline baseline.

In its pathway approval document, the EPA said ethanol produced at the Shelbyville plant will achieve a 25.8 percent reduction in GHG emissions when compared to baseline gasoline. The facility was expected to start up this spring but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and industry downturn. It’s expected to start up when market conditions improve.

4 more ethanol plants join Harvestone marketing group

Harvestone Group has announced that four more ethanol plants have joined its marketing, logistics and trading platform. The newly added facilities are owned by Glacial Lakes Energy of South Dakota and represent over 360 million gallons of annualized production capacity. This adds a meaningful increase to Harvestone’s marketing volume and broadens its strategic footprint, now over 850 million gallons of ethanol production in only its second year of commercial operations. All four of the plants transitioned to Harvestone’s platform July 1.

“Harvestone’s team and shareholders are excited for the volumes to begin flowing through the platform,” said Kevin Stewart, director of marketing and trade for Harvestone. “These gallons are accretive to our existing domestic and export footprint … and these strategic facilities give us an opening to the rest of the global markets.”



Zimmerman joins USGC as director of industry relations

Ellen Zimmerman joined the U.S. Grains Council in July as director of industry relations. In this role, Zimmerman will direct the USGC’s industry relations team and provide direction to, and management of, the organization’s engagement with domestic industry, agribusiness, checkoff and other members in support of the council’s global market development program.

“Ellen brings with her a solid connection with and great knowledge of the checkoff system so important to the council's daily work,” said Ryan LeGrand, USGC president and chief executive officer. “She comes to us with an abundance of positivity and creativity and will quickly incorporate her skills into what is already a very solid and trusted team at the council.”

Before joining the USGC, Zimmerman worked for the American Seed Trade Association as the director of internal communication and membership engagement.

RFA’s Ed Hubbard appointed to key USDA trade advisory committee

Renewable Fuels Association General Counsel Ed Hubbard has been appointed to the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service’s Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee for trade in grains, feed, oilseeds and planting seeds. Hubbard is the only appointee to any of the USDA-FAS advisory committees who represents renewable fuels.

The ATAC advises the U.S. secretary of agriculture and the U.S. trade representative on matters related to grains, feed, oilseeds and planting seeds.

“RFA is proud to congratulate Ed on his appointment to this highly respected committee,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “Ed brings a wealth of knowledge and experience on global trade issues to the committee, along with excellent collaboration and problem-solving skills. We know Ed will make many valuable contributions to the committee, and he will certainly represent RFA’s members and the entire renewable fuels industry well.”