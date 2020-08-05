ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. ethanol production fell by nearly 3 percent the week ending July 31, while weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol increased slightly, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Aug. 5.

U.S. ethanol production averaged 931,000 barrels per day the week ending July 31, down from 958,000 barrels per day the previous week. Ethanol production trended upward in May and June after hitting a low of 537,000 barrels per day the week ending April 24 due to market impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Production levels in July, however, have generally hovered in the 900,000 to 950,000 per day range. Production was down approximately 109,000 barrels per day when compared to the same week of 2019, and down 148,000 barrels per day when compared to final week of February, before COVID-19 began to impact U.S. fuel markets.

Weekly ending stocks for fuel ethanol were at 20.346 million barrels the week ending July 31, up slightly from 20.272 million barrels the previous week. Stocks of fuel ethanol have fallen significantly over the past few months after reaching a record high of 27.689 million barrels the week ending April 17. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol ending stocks were down 2.77 million barrels.