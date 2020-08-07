ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 78.49 million gallons of ethanol and 883,193 metric tons of distillers grains in June, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agriculture Service on Aug. 5. Exports of both products were up when compared to May.

The 78.49 million gallons of ethanol exported in June was up from the 67.53 million gallons of ethanol exported the previous month, but down form 122.33 million gallons exported in June 2019.

The U.S. exported ethanol to approximately 44 countries in June. Canada was the top destination for U.S. ethanol at 27.38 million gallons, followed by India at 12.64 million gallons and Mexico at 8.98 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports was $143.67 million in June, up from $132.8 million in May, but down from $205.41 million in June 2019.

The U.S. exported a total of 730.72 million gallons of ethanol during the first six months of 2020 at a value of $1.27 billion, compared to 764 million gallons at a value of $1.21 billon exported during the same period of 2019.

The 883,193 metric tons of distillers grains exported in June was up from 601,029 metric tons exported in May, but down from the 956,580 tons exported during June 2019.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to nearly three dozen countries in June. Thailand was the top destination, at 208,456 metric tons, followed by Mexico at 97,873 tons and Vietnam at 94,277 tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports was $194.7 million in June, up from $135 million in May, but down from $198.83 million during the same month of last year.

The U.S. exported a total of 4.98 million metric tons of distillers grains during the first half of 2020 at a value of $1.07 billion, compared to 5.35 million metric tons exported during the same period of 2019 at a value of $1.12 billion.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.