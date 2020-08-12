ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. ethanol production fell by more than 1 percent, while weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell by nearly 3 percent for the week ending Aug. 7, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Aug. 12.

U.S. ethanol production averaged 918,000 barrels per day the week ending Aug. 7, down from 931,000 barrels per day the previous week. Ethanol production trended upward in May and June after hitting a low of 537,000 barrels per day the week ending April 24 due to market impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Production levels since July, however, have generally hovered in the 900,000 to 950,000 per day range. Production was down 127,000 barrels per day when compared to the same week of last year, and down 161,000 barrels per day when compared to the final week of February, before COVID-19 began to impact U.S. fuel markets.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol cell to 19.75 million barrels the week ending Aug. 7, down from 20.346 million barrels the previous week. Stocks of fuel ethanol have fallen significantly over the past few months after reaching a record high of 27.689 million barrels the week ending April 17. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol stocks were down 4.133 million barrels.