ADVERTISEMENT

Eric McAfee, chairman and CEO of Aemetis Inc., on Aug. 13 detailed upgrades the company is making to its Keyes, California, corn ethanol plant to enable the production of high-purity USP-grade alcohol. He said it’s possible the plant’s total capacity could be transitioned to the product.

McAfee discussed the transition to USP-grade alcohol during the company’s second quarter earnings call.

During the call, he outlined seven upgrades being made to the Keyes plant. First, he said Aemetis is building two new distillation columns and related systems to produce high-purity, USP-grade alcohol for sanitizers. Second, he said the plant is installing five new segregated steal tanks for high-grade alcohol storage and loadout, increasing the facility’s storage capacity by more than 250,000 gallons.

Third, a Zebrex membrane dehydration system from Mitsubishi is being installed at the Keyes plant. McAfee said installation of the system was delayed by COVID-19, but is currently in progress.

Fourth, McAfee said Aemetis is adding high efficiency heat exchangers to the Keyes plant to reduce natural gas use. Fifth, the company is installing a solar panel micro-grid with battery backup and an artificial intelligence energy management system. Sixth, a mechanical vapor recompression (MVR) system is being added to the plant to reduce petroleum natural gas use, and seventh, the company is developing dairy digester projects and associated infrastructure to produce and deliver renewable natural gas (RNG) to the plant.

McAfee said the upgrades related to USP-grade alcohol production are scheduled to be complete by early 2021. The solar project is expected to be operational within the next year, with the MVR project expected to operational in 2022. The initial dairy digester projects are expected to begin generating RNG in September.

McAfee also provided a brief update of the proposed Riverbank cellulosic project, noting financial close for the project is dependent on completing the required engineering and procurement work. He said the company is now in the final engineering phase and is preparing for the procurement cycle. In addition, McAfee said Aemetis plans to move forward with a pilot plant project that would extract sugars from wood waste. The resulting sugars could displace corn at the Keyes plant, allowing for the production of cellulosic ethanol.

The company has also launched a new business segment. Aemetis on Aug. 11 announced the launch of a health products subsidiary focused on the production and marketing of blended liquid and gel sanitizers as bulk and packaged products.

Regarding current production, McAfee said the Keyes plant continues to ship fuel ethanol. Once the company is able to get its own high-value alcohol products in the marketplace through the newly launched health products subsidiary, however, he said that fuel ethanol production could be curtailed significantly. McAfee said he can anticipate a time when the plant would not produce any fuel ethanol at all, but said he’s unsure when that would occur. The upgrades being completed at the plant will enable the entire 60 MMgy of production capacity of the Keyes plant to be converted to high-value alcohol production.

Aemetis reported revenues of $47.8 million for the second quarter, down from $50.6 million reported for the same period of last year. Gross profit was $14.1 million, compared to a gross profit of $3.3 million. Net income reached $2.2 million for the second quarter, compared to a net loss of $13.9 reported for the second quarter of 2019.