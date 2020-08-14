ADVERTISEMENT

The New York Power Authority announced on July 28 that its board of trustees approved a 700-kilowatt (kW) hydropower allocation to Western New York Energy to support the creation of 10 jobs and $17.5 million in capital investments.

According to the NYPA, the 10-year power allocation is in support of the construction of an 8,000-square-foot addition to its existing facility in Medina that produces technical- and beverage-grade ethanol. The company would also be making significant machinery and equipment purchases as part of its expansion project, which is expected to be complete in 2021.

The NYPA said the plant has been a NYPA customers since it was established more than 15 years ago and has been receiving 5,000 kW in return for its commitment of 40 jobs. The 55 MMgy fuel ethanol plant has modified its operations during the COVID-19 pandemic to produce technical-grade ethanol used in hand sanitizers. The NYPA said Western New York Energy can currently produce up to 150,000 gallons of technical-grade ethanol each day.