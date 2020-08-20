By Growth Energy | August 20, 2020

Growth Energy hailed the latest efforts of retailers seeking to expand biofuel options at the pump, with last week’s close of the application period under the USDA’s Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program (HBIIP). Building on efforts through Prime the Pump, Growth Energy’s unmatched network of retail partners submitted grant applications for 293 sites, totaling $33 million for infrastructure projects to facilitate increased sales of higher biofuel blends.

“As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and motorists begin returning to the roadways, our retail partners are excited to offer more drivers access to lower-cost, low-carbon biofuel blends,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. “We’re grateful to all the applicants, as well as our champions in Congress and USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue, for working with Growth Energy to ensure that HBIIP remains positioned to turbo-charge the installation of pumps and other infrastructure. With so many headwinds facing U.S. farmers and biofuel producers, the continued expansion of E15 and other biofuel blends offers a ray of hope that promises to drive rural growth for years to come.”

Background

The USDA’s HBIIP will expand domestic ethanol and biodiesel availability by supporting infrastructure projects to facilitate increased sales of higher biofuel blends (E15/B20 or higher). This effort will build on biofuels infrastructure investments and experience gained through the Biofuels Infrastructure Partnership (BIP). Growth Energy’s pioneering work with Prime the Pump helped make BIP a resounding success, supporting the installation of E15 at more than 2,200 retail locations.