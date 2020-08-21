ADVERTISEMENT

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has announced overall ethanol sales in July were down. Sales of ethanol for non-fuel uses and exports, however, were up. Corn ethanol production also increased when compared to July 2019.

According to UNICA, mills in the south-central region of Brazil processed 50.48 million metric tons of sugarcane during the second half of July, up 1.15 percent when compared to the same period of last year.

Since the beginning of the current harvest period, which began April 1, mills in the region of have processed 326.44 million metric tons of sugarcane, up from 308.96 million metric tons during the same period of 2019.

Ethanol production for the second half of July was 2.39 billion liters (631.37 million gallons), down from 2.66 billion liters produced during the same period of last year. The 2.39 billion liters of production included 1.66 billion liters of hydrous ethanol and 735.87 million liters of anhydrous ethanol.

Since the beginning of the current harvest season, ethanol production was at 14.52 billion liters, down 6.6 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Of that total, 710.74 million was corn ethanol, up 83.85 percent when compared to the same period of 2019.

Mills in the south-central region sold 2.67 billion liters of ethanol in July, down 9.31 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Of that total, 2.36 billion liters were sold domestically and 306.74 million liters were destined for export.

Domestically, hydrous ethanol sales were at 1.6 billion liters in July, down 18.6 percent when compared to the same period of last year. July sales, however, were 8.75 percent higher than those reported for the previous month.

UNICA also noted that domestic sales of ethanol for non-fuel purposes remained high in July, at 118.81 million liters. That is an increase of 29.2 percent when compared to the same period of 2019.

Since the start of the current harvest season, ethanol production by units in the south-central region has reached 9.04 billion liters, down 19.19 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Of that total 8.24 billion liters were sold domestically, a decrease of 22.15 percent, while 798.72 million liters were destined for export, an increase of 34.32 percent.