By U.S. Grains Council | August 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

As the world has seen through photos such as these, a powerful, 14-hour derecho hit more than 700 miles of crop land in the U.S. Midwest – mainly in Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska and Ohio – on Aug. 10.

While damage to farms and corn crops in the storm’s path is still being quantified, estimates show up to 8.2 million acres of corn and 5.2 million acres of soybeans have been impacted in Iowa alone, along with tens of millions of bushels of grain storage, machinery storage, homes and other businesses.

While this event is tragic and historically significant, the resiliency of the American farm sector cannot be underestimated. Even with the regional damage from the storm, other areas of the U.S. Corn Belt are still expecting an above-average corn harvest this fall. In addition, the United States maintains more than a 2-billion-bushel carryout of corn, further reinforcing that U.S. corn supplies will remain available for customers around the world.

The leaders and members of the U.S. Grains Council stand ready to support those affected by the derecho in the United States and overseas customers watching the U.S. corn crop’s development this season. Our hearts go out to those reeling from this unexpected weather event.