The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report for August, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol production was at 379 million bushels in June, up from the previous month, but down from June 2019.

Total corn consumed for alcohol and other uses was 431 million bushels in June, up 22 percent from May, but down 15 percent from June of the previous year. June usage included 90.8 percent for alcohol and 9.2 percent for other purposes.

Corn consumed for fuel alcohol was at 379 million bushels, up 26 percent from the previous month, but down 17 percent when compared to June 2019. Corn consumed in June for dry milling fuel production and wet milling fuel production was 89 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

Sorghum consumption for fuel alcohol production fell to 1.286 million hundredweight (cwt) (72,016 tons) down from 2.047 million cwt in May and 4.918 million cwt in June 2019.

At dry mills, condensed distillers solubles production was at 86,233 tons, up from 81,971 tons in May, but down from 97,365 tons in June 2019. Corn oil production was at 135,676 tons, up from 104,898 tons in May, but down from 164,266 tons the same month of the previous year. Distillers dried grains production was at 268,201 tons, up from 205,750 tons in May and 369,394 tons in June 2019. Distillers dried grains with solubles production was at 1.66 million tons, up from 1.23 million tons the previous month, but down from 1.96 million tons in June 2019. Distillers wet grains production was at 824,313 tons, up from 242,264 tons in May, but down from 391,650 tons in June of the previous year. Modified distillers wet grains production was at 309,981 tons, up from 242,264 tons in May, but down from 391,650 tons in June 2019.

At wet mills, corn germ meal production was at 65,113 tons, up from 64,200 tons in May, but down from 66,291 tons in June 2019. Corn gluten feed production increased to 294,074 tons, up from 291,064 tons the previous month and 286,101 tons in June 2019. Corn gluten meal production fell to 90,257 tons, down from 91,013 tons in May and 92,107 tons in June 2019. Wet corn gluten feed production was at 244,097 tons, up form 224,695 tons in May, but down from 250,826 tons in June 2019.

At wet and dry mills, carbon dioxide captured was at 184,413 tons in June, up from 149,453 tons the previous month, but down from 260,283 tons in June 2019.