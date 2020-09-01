By Aemetis Inc. | September 01, 2020

Aemetis Inc., an advanced renewable fuels and biochemicals company that is a producer of high grade sanitizer alcohol, today announced that the Food & Drug Administration has issued a National Drug Code to Aemetis for the production and marketing of Over The Counter sanitizer products.

“This FDA registration is an important step for Aemetis in the production and distribution of blended and packaged sanitizer alcohol products by our wholly-owned subsidiary, Aemetis Health Products,” stated Eric McAfee, chairman and CEO of Aemetis, Inc. “Aemetis is in a unique position as the only large-scale producer of high grade sanitizer alcohol in the Western United States, and we plan to address the ongoing demand for hand sanitizer, alcohol wipes, and other sanitizer products under the Aemetis Health Products brand and on a private label basis.”