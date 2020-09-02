By Growth Energy | September 02, 2020

Drivers are choosing E15, known to consumers as Unleaded88, at the pump now more than ever. Over the past several years, E15 has grown exponentially nationwide. It took about four years for retailers to sell enough E15 to fuel 1 billion miles (from about 2013 to 2017). However, since then, use has climbed so quickly that the number of miles driven has surpassed 16 billion today. In June, consumers surpassed 15 billion miles - that's a billion more miles added in three months!

The consumer miles driven has also led to an increase in the number of fueling stations offering Unleaded 88. As of July, there are now more than 2,200 sites selling Unleaded 88, which is a 10 percent increase from December of 2019. This growth has occurred during one of the most challenging fuel markets in the past 30 years and is a testament to the strength of E15 demand.

Also, working with retailers across the nation, Growth Energy was able to submit more than $33 million in grant request for more than 290 sites for the most recent USDA HBIIP program. The USDA has stated they will make final awards in September.

What we’re seeing is an acceleration effect,” says Mike O’Brien, Vice President Of Market Development for Growth Energy. “A consumer comes to the site, they see the fuel, they try the fuel, and they come back and buy it again and again. So, we have more of a loyal customer base.”

Today, top unleaded 88 retailers include big names such as Casey’s, Kwik Trip, Sheetz, Bosselmans, Cumberland Farms, Family Express, Kum & Go, Minnoco, Murphy USA, Nuvu Fuel, Protec Fuel, QuikTrip, Racetrac, Royal Farms, Thorntons, and United Dairy Farmers.