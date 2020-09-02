ADVERTISEMENT

Highwater Ethanol LLC, a 59 MMgy ethanol plant located in Lamberton, Minnesota, filed an 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Sept. 1 announcing an agreement with Nelson Baker Biotech Inc. for the installation of a system to produce 20 MMgy of hydrous USP grade ethanol, which is used in the sanitizer market.

The filing indicates Highwater and Nelson Baker executed the construction agreement on Aug. 26. The agreement provides for a fixed price, which includes design, engineering and construction management.

Construction is expected to begin before the end of the current fiscal year, which ends Oct. 31. The project is expected to be complete during the second fiscal quarter of 2021.

A full copy of the 8-K is available on the SEC website.