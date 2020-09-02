ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. ethanol production fell by 1 percent the week ending Aug. 28 while weekly ethanol ending stocks increased by more than 2 percent, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Sept. 2.

U.S. ethanol production averaged 922,000 barrels per day the week ending Aug. 28, down from an average of 931,000 barrels per day the previous week. Production has stabilized in recent months after falling to historic lows earlier this year due to the market impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

EIA data shows U.S. ethanol production hit a low of 537,000 barrels per day the week ending April 24. Production trended upward in May and June as travel restrictions associated with the pandemic began to ease and fuel demand increased. Production levels since July have generally stabilized in the range of 900,000 to 950,000 barrels per day, down roughly 10 percent when compared to the same period of last year.

Ethanol production for the week ending Aug. 28 was down approximately 91,000 barrels per day when compared to the same week of last year, and down 157,000 barrels per day when compared the final week of February, before COVID-19 began to impact U.S. fuel markets.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol increased to 20.882 million barrels the week ending Aug. 28, up from 20.409 million barrels the previous week. Stocks of fuel ethanol have fallen significantly over the past few months after reaching a record high of 27.689 million barrels the week ending April 17. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol stocks were down 3.455 million barrels.