By ePURE | September 03, 2020

European renewable ethanol association (ePURE) members produced 5.6 billion liters (1.48 billion gallons) of ethanol and 5.33 million metric tons of co-products in 2019, according to new audited data released on Sept. 1 by the industry group. The new figures confirm the importance of European renewable ethanol biorefineries to achieving EU Green Deal objectives for reducing emissions and sustainable domestic production of animal feed.

Of the total ethanol output from ePURE members in 2019 (the most recent year for which data have been compiled and audited), more than 82 percent was for fuel use, with an average of more than 72 percent greenhouse-gas savings compared to fossil petrol. Of the remaining ethanol production in 2019, 9.2 percent was for food and beverage uses and 8.5 percent was for industrial applications, including hand sanitizer.

Along with the renewable ethanol, ePURE members’ refineries produced 5.33 million metric tons of coproducts, including 3.83 million metric tons of high-protein, GMO-free animal feed and 0.8 million metric tons of captured CO 2 .

More than 99 percent of the feedstock used to produce renewable ethanol by ePURE members – including cereals, sugars, wastes and residues – was grown or sourced in Europe.

“Europe’s renewable ethanol industry continues to grow its contribution to EU Green Deal objectives: producing low-carbon fuel to reduce emissions from road transport and high-protein, GMO-free animal feed to reduce the need for imported soybean meal,” said Emmanuel Desplechin, secretary-general of ePURE, the European renewable ethanol association. “Europe needs a sustainable bioeconomy that makes the most efficient use of domestic agricultural production and makes an immediate impact in the fight against climate change.”

ePURE represents 36 members (including 19 producers), with around 50 plants in 16 EU Member States, accounting for about 85 percent of EU renewable ethanol production.

For more statistics from 2019, see our new infographic.