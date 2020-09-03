ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 74.04 million gallons of ethanol and 1.08 million tons of distillers grains in July, according to data released by the UDSA’s Foreign Agricultural Service on Sept. 3. Ethanol exports for the period were down, while distillers grains exports were up.

The 74.04 million gallons of ethanol exported in July was down from 78.49 million gallons exported in June and 122.33 million gallons exported in July 2019.

The U.S. exported ethanol to approximately three dozen countries in July. Canada was the top destination for U.S. ethanol with 30.08 million gallons, followed by India with 13.02 million gallons and the Netherlands with 7.93 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports fell to $131.77 million in July, down from $185.63 million during the same month of 2019 and down from $143.67 million in June.

The U.S. exported a total of 804.76 million gallons of ethanol during the first seven months of 2020 at a value of $1.41 billion, compared to 883.84 million gallons at a value of $1.4 billion exported during the same period of last year.

The 1.08 million tons of distillers grains exported in July was up from both the 883,193 tons exported in June and the 856,767 tons exported in July 2019.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to approximately 33 countries in July. Mexico was the top destination with 162,234 tons, followed by Turkey with 143,765 tons and Thailand with 141,749 tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports reached $227.86 million in July, up from $194.7 million in June an d$174.38 million in July 2019.

Total U.S. distillers grains exports for the first seven months of 2020 reached 6.06 million tons at a value of $1.3 billion compared to 6.21 million tons at a value of $1.3 billion during the same period of last year.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website. https://apps.fas.usda.gov/Gats/default.aspx