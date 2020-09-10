ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. ethanol production increased by 2 percent the week ending Sept. 4 while weekly ethanol ending stocks fell by more than 4 percent, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Sept. 10.

U.S. ethanol production averaged 941,000 barrels per day the week ending Sept. 4, up from an average of 922,000 barrels per day the previous week. Production has stabilized in recent months after falling to historic lows earlier this year due to market impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

EIA data shows ethanol production hit a low of 537,000 barrels per day the week ending April 24. Production began to recover and trend upward in May and June as travel restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic began to ease and transportation fuel demand increased. Production levels since July have generally stabilized in the range of 900,000 to 950,000 barrels per day, down roughly 10 percent when compared to the same period of last year.

Ethanol production for the week ending Sept. 4 was down approximately 82,000 barrels per day when compared to the same week of 2019, and down 138,000 barrels per day when compared to the final week of February, before COVID-19 began to impact U.S. fuel markets.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 19.993 million barrels the week ending Sept. 4, down from 20.882 million barrels the previous week. Stocks of fuel ethanol have fallen significantly over the past few months after reaching a record high of 27.289 million barrels the week ending April 17. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol stocks were down 2.506 million barrels.