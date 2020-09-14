ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump on Sept. 12 posted a tweet stating that subject to state approval, the ethanol industry will be allowed to use E10 pumps to distribute E15.

A statement released by the U.S. EPA on Sept. 14 explains that the agency “is moving to update E15 labels to ensure consumers have informed choices at the pump and clarify the ability of existing fuel infrastructure to support expanded E15 use. However, much of the responsibility regarding labels falls to state agencies, EPA encourages they update them as well and stands ready to support them.”

Trump tagged Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa; Deb Fischer, R-Neb.; John Thune, R-S.D.; and Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., in the tweet, along with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, U.S. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

Ernst tweeted a video of a call with Trump in which he said allowing E15 to be dispersed in fuel pumps currently approved for E10 will save those in the ethanol industry hundreds of millions of dollars.

“We thank President Trump for his commitment to removing obstacles to E15 and for again highlighting the importance of the ethanol industry to our nation’s economy and energy security,” said Geoff Cooper, president and CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association. “We look forward to learning more about the President’s plans to expand the nationwide use of E15, as well as EPA’s intentions with the 98 pending small refinery exemption petitions under the Renewable Fuel Standard.”