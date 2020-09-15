By Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits | September 15, 2020

Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits, a global supplier of innovative fermentation ingredients, is proud to announce the introduction of their next generation advanced yeast and enzyme platform called Convergence.

The Convergence platform has been developed to generate increased profitability for North American biofuel producers by providing a step change improvement in ethanol production cost economics. The platform combines a new yeast that generates virtually all the glucoamylase (GA) required for fermentation combined with a small amount of complementary exogenous enzyme.

Convergence has been created through the development of new biotechnology that enables yeast strains to express much higher levels of GA than was previously possible. Now all of the enzymes required for fermentation can be delivered through two components:

TransFerm CV5 is a genetically modified yeast strain that combines best in industry yield enhancement technology with extraordinary levels of glucoamylase and trehalase expression. This yeast generates between 80 percent and 100 percent of the enzymes required in fermentation.

Alcolase 146 is a high-performance glucoamylase blend developed to maximize the fermentation performance of TransFerm CV5. This product provides optimal results at a significantly lower dose than other commercial enzyme blends. When used with TransFerm CV5 it is supplied at no extra charge.

“We are very excited to introduce the Convergence platform this week. Ethanol producers now have an alternative to purchasing expensive exogenous fermentation enzymes from traditional enzyme suppliers,” says Angus Ballard, president of LBDS. “TransFerm CV5 continues our tradition of developing innovative solutions that generate real value for our customers. We look forward to continuing this approach in the years ahead.

For additional information on the Convergence line of products, please see the Lallemand Biofuels web site at www.lbds.com or contact your local sales or technical presentative.