By ePURE | September 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

E10info.eu, a new online resource for consumer information about the widely available E10 fuel blend, launched on Sept. 17 as part of a broader effort to highlight the importance of renewable ethanol to EU climate goals.

Use of E10, which contains up to 10 percent renewable ethanol by volume, significantly reduces emissions from petrol cars and is sold in petrol stations in 13 EU Member States. Other countries are considering deploying E10 in order to help meet targets for renewable energy and greenhouse-gas reduction.

As Europeans continue to buy and drive mostly petrol cars, boosting the use of renewable ethanol in E10 or even higher blends will be vital to achieving emissions-reduction goals. E10 works in almost all petrol cars and can be sold in existing petrol stations. Petrol cars continue to lead sales figures of new cars in Europe and will be predominant on EU roads for a long time; renewable ethanol is the best carbon-abatement tool available for those vehicles.

“With more European governments adopting or considering increased blending of renewable ethanol, the E10 label is becoming more visible at the petrol pumps,” said Emmanuel Desplechin, secretary-general of ePURE, the European renewable ethanol association. “Now there is an online source for more information about something consumers can use every day to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

E10info.eu joins two other websites created by ePURE to provide more information to consumers and policymakers about the benefits of renewable ethanol production and use:

•Ethanol Facts is a one-stop-shop for information about ethanol •Our interactive CO 2 calculator shows how much the EU and each of its Member States could reduce emissions by switching to E10 or higher ethanol blends

Discover more by visiting the E10info.eu website and following @E10info_EU on Twitter.