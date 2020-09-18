By Renewable Fuels Association | September 18, 2020

The Renewable Fuels Association welcomed Orion Oil as its newest Associate Member. Based in Miami, Fla., Orion Oil is a fuel distributor that also operates gas stations and convenience stores in South Florida. RFA recently assisted the company on a grant application for the USDA Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program (HBIIP).

“Innovation has always been a top priority at Orion Oil, so introducing more higher blends of ethanol fits well within our company’s strategy,” said Jonathan Baixauli, Business Development at Orion Oil. “Applying for funds through the HBIIP and partnering with the RFA seemed like a natural fit and we’re eager to grow the market for ethanol in South Florida and educate our customers on its benefits and versatility.”

“Fuel distributors, marketers, and retailers are a crucially important link in the ethanol supply chain, and RFA is proud to partner with leading-edge companies in the sector that share our vision and values,” said Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “We’re pleased to welcome Orion Oil to our membership ranks and look forward to working with them to provide more high-octane, low-carbon fuel choices to drivers in the important South Florida marketplace.”

