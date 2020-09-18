ADVERTISEMENT

The U.K. consumed 645 million liters (170.39 million gallons) of transportation biofuels during the first quarter of 2020, up 53 percent when compared to the same period of 2019, according to data released by the U.K. Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy on Sept. 10.

Ethanol consumption was at 179 million liters, up 2.6 percent. Biodiesel consumption was at 466 million liters, up 89 percent.

According to the BEIS, biodiesel accounted for 72 percent of U.K. transportation biofuel consumption during the three-month period. Ethanol accounted for the remaining 28 percent.

Ethanol accounted for 4.7 percent of gasoline, during the first quarter, up from 4.3 percent during the same period of 2019. Biodiesel accounted for 6.4 percent of diesel consumption, up from 3.5 percent during the same period of last year. On a combined basis, ethanol and biodiesel accounted for 5.8 percent of transportation fuel use, up 3.8 percent from the first quarter of 2019 and a new record share, according to the BEIS.

Additional information is available on the BEIS website.