The Surface Transportation Board has announced its Rail Energy Transportation Advisory Committee will hold a virtual meeting on Oct. 7 via Zoom.

RETAC was formed in 2007 to provide advice and guidance to the STB and to serve as a forum for discussion of emerging issues related to the transportation of energy resources by rail, including ethanol, biofuels and coal.

According to the STB, the purpose of the Oct. 7 meeting is to facilitate discussions regarding issues of interest, including rail service, infrastructure planning and development, and effective coordination among suppliers, rail carriers and users of energy resources. Agenda items for the meeting may include a rail performance measures review, industry segment updates by RETAC members, and a roundtable discussion.

The meeting is open to the public. Those who wish to attend must register in advance. Additional information is available on the Federal Register website.