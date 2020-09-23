ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production fell by 2 percent the week ending Sept. 18 while weekly ethanol ending stocks increased by 1 percent, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Sept. 23.

U.S. ethanol production fell to an average of 906,000 barrels per day the week ending Sept. 18, down 20,000 barrels per day when compared to the previous week and down 37,000 barrels per day when compared to the same week of 2019.

Production of fuel ethanol has stabilized in recent months after falling to historic lows last spring due to market impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

EIA data shows ethanol production hit a low of 537,000 per day the week ending April 24. Production began to recover and trend upward in May and June as travel restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic began to ease and transportation fuel demand began to recover. Production levels since July have generally stabilized in the range of 900,000 to 950,000 barrels per day, down roughly 10 percent when compared to the same period of 2019.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol were at 19.997 million barrels the week ending Sept. 18, up 199,000 barrels when compared to the previous week. Stocks of fuel ethanol have fallen over the past few months after reaching a record high of 27.289 million barrels the week ending April 17. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol stocks were down 2.503 million barrels.