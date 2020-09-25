ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report for August, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol production was at 424 million bushels in July, up from the previous month but down from July 2019.

Total corn consumed for alcohol and other uses was 477 million bushels in July, up 10 percent from June, but down 6 percent from July 2019. July usage included 91.5 percent for alcohol and 8.5 percent for other purposes.

Corn consumed for fuel alcohol was at 424 million bushels, up 12 percent from June, but down 6 percent from July of the previous year. Corn consumed for dry milling fuel production and wet milling fuel production was 89.4 percent and 10.6 percent, respectively.

Sorghum consumed for fuel alcohol production fell to 926,000 hundredweight (cwt) (51,856 tons), down from 1.286 million cwt in June, and down from 5.438 million cwt in July 2019.

At dry mills, condensed distillers solubles production was at 87,934 tons, up from 86,247 tons in June, but down from 108,366 tons in July 2019. Corn oil production was at 150,163 tons, up from 135,720 tons the previous month, but down from 165,477 tons in the same month of last year. Distillers dried grains production was at 335,521 tons, up form 268,201 tons in June, but down from 379,689 tons in July 2019. Distillers dried grains with solubles production was at 1.86 million tons, up from 1.66 million tons in June, but down from 1.99 tons in July 2019. Distillers wet grains production was at 859,616 tons, up form 823,718 tons in June, but down from 1.2 million tons in July of last year. Modified distillers wet grains was at 375,041 tons, up form 309,981 tons in June, but down from 378,821 tons in July 2019.

At wet mills, corn germ meal production was at 65,831 tons, up from 65,113 tons in June, but down from 72,397 tons in July 2019. Corn gluten feed production increased to 305,196 tons, up from 294,074 tons in June and 300,572 tons on July of last year. Corn gluten meal production increased to 93,578 tons, up from 90,257 tons in June and 93,494 tons in July 2019. Wet corn gluten feed production increased to 264,778 tons, up from 244,097 tons in June and 252,084 tons in June 2019.

At dry and wet mills, carbon dioxide captured was at 190,869 tons, up from 184,413 tons in June, but down from 254,014 tons in July 2019.