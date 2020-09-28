ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. added approximately 470 million gallons of annual ethanol production capacity last year, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Sept. 25. The total number of U.S. ethanol plants increased by one.

Data released by the EIA shows that the U.S. was home to 201 ethanol plants with a combined annual nameplate capacity of 17.378 billion gallons as of Jan. 1, 2020, compared to 200 facilities with a combined annual nameplate capacity of 16.908 billion gallons as of Jan. 1, 2019.

The 201 plants in existence at the beginning of this year include six facilities located in petroleum administration for defense district (PADD) 1, 180 facilities located in PADD 2, four facilities located in PADD 3, four facilities located in PADD 4, and seven facilities located in PADD 5. The 200 plants in existence as of the beginning of 2019 included six facilities in PADD 1, 178 facilities in PADD 2, four facilities in PADD 3, five facilities in PADD 4, seven facilities in PADD 5.

The two new facilities added in PADD 2 include the 70 MMgy Element LLC plant in Colwich Kansas and the 80 MMgy Ringneck Energy LLC facility in Redfield, South Dakota. The facility that closed in PADD 4 was the MMI – Etoh Inc. plant, a 2 MMgy facility located in Aurora, Colorado.

Capacity fell by 1 MMgy in PADD 1 between Jan. 1, 2019 and Jan. 1, 2020. Over the same time period, capacity in PADD 2 increased by 463 MMgy, capacity in PADD 3 increased by 10 MMgy, capacity in PADD 4 increased by 2 MMgy and capacity in PADD 5 held steady.

Additional data is available on the EIA website.