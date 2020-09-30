By Growth Energy | September 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Growing consumer demand for E15 has resulted in the number of retail locations offering the fuel, increasing more than 10 percent in 2020. This growth has occurred during one of the most challenging fuel markets in the past 30 years, and is a testament to the strength of E15’s growing popularity among American drivers.

“What we’re seeing is an acceleration effect,” says Mike O’Brien, vice president of market development for Growth Energy. “A consumer comes to the site, they see the fuel, try the fuel, like the fuel, and come back to buy it again and again. What we have and are continuing to build is more of a loyal customer base.”

For years, Growth Energy has been working with leaders from the top 20 independent retail chains to make E15 available at 2,228 sites across 30 states — including Casey’s, Sheetz, Kwik Trip, Minnoco, Bosselmans, Cumberland Farms, Family Express, Kum & Go, Murphy USA, NuVu Fuels, Protec Fuel, Racetrac, Rutters, QuikTrip, and United Dairy Farmers.

Because of this experience, Growth Energy has developed the best practices for marketing and selling E15 based on consumer reaction at retail. Also, Growth Energy has been intimately involved in converting more than 2,000 retail sites to sell E15, which provides the organization with vast knowledge and experience in equipment compatibility, and regulatory requirements for offering higher biofuel blends.